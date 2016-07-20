The businesspeople Trump is trotting out at the RNC are further proof he isn’t the businessman he says he is.

Tuesday’s RNC theme is “Make America Work Again.” But, if you look at the night’s speakers, it’s not really about the American economy: It’s about Donald Trump’s record as a businessman.

That the night would be loaded with people speaking about their personal experiences with Trump the businessman is not especially surprising: Conventions are about humanizing candidates and that means that they inevitably feature people who can attest to the personal character of the nominee. The problem with the slate of “Make America Work Again” speakers is that, like the majority of the speakers at the 2016 RNC, they’re mostly fourth and fifth-rate people few Americans have ever heard of. This is not a terrible thing at face value, except for the fact that, without any political experience to speak of, Trump’s claim that he is an expert negotiator and businessman is a central part of his argument to be president: He claims that the skills that have made him successful will make an America successful as well.