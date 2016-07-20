The GOP Will Be the Party of Trump for a Long Time

On February 27, 2016, then-candidate Marco Rubio tweeted, “Donald Trump will never be the nominee of the party of Lincoln and Reagan. #NeverTrump.” Even back then, the senator’s words rang hollow since Trump was trouncing Rubio in the polls. With Trump officially accepted on Tuesday as his party’s nominee, and endorsed by countless party leaders including Rubio, the tweet looks even more delusional. Party of Lincoln? Party of Reagan? The GOP hasn’t been that for years. It was slowly transforming even before the demagogic businessman began his run for office. Now, the process is complete. The Republican Party has become the Party of Trump, and it will never be the same.

The Trumpification of the GOP could be heard in the voices of the delegates as they not just enthusiastically nominated Trump, but echoed his rhetoric about “Making America Great Again” and “Crooked Hillary.” Trumpification can be found in party stalwarts such as RNC Co-Chair Sharon Day, who said of Hillary Clinton on Tuesday: “As first lady, you viciously attacked the character of women who were abused at the hands of your husband.” Arguing that Bill Clinton is a rapist is common among Trumpian agitators like Roger Stone and Alex Jones, but now it’s become the official doctrine of party officials. And it was a Trumpified political party that kept yelling “lock her up” as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie assumed the role of a prosecutor laying down the case against Clinton.

Trump likes to claim that his campaign isn’t just about himself, but is now a “movement” beyond his control. This is accurate. While Trump has displayed remarkable political instincts in figuring out what GOP voters wanted in their heart of hearts, he hasn’t created those voters. To borrow a distinction from the philosopher Sidney Hook, Trump is not an event-making man so much as an eventful one: a man who caught the rising tide of a moment.

The rising tide that Trump caught was a wave of anger within a GOP base that is infuriated by the direction America is heading in and by the way party elites promise to reverse trends like Obamacare, but never do. Among these angry GOP voters, it’s an article of faith that Democratic presidents have no legitimacy, that the Clintons are corrupt and Obama is a foreigner. What makes the base implacably petulant is the fact that these illegitimate politicians keep winning elections. And the best explanation for why they win is that the GOP elite is craven, that they were unwilling to challenge Obama on his supposed foreign birth or to jail the Clintons for their corruption.