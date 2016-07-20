The GOP Will Be the Party of Trump for a Long Time

Trump likes to claim that his campaign isn’t just about himself, but is now a “movement” beyond his control. This is accurate. While Trump has displayed remarkable political instincts in figuring out what GOP voters wanted in their heart of hearts, he hasn’t created those voters. To borrow a distinction from the philosopher Sidney Hook, Trump is not an event-making man so much as an eventful one: a man who caught the rising tide of a moment.

The rising tide that Trump caught was a wave of anger within a GOP base that is infuriated by the direction America is heading in and by the way party elites promise to reverse trends like Obamacare, but never do. Among these angry GOP voters, it’s an article of faith that Democratic presidents have no legitimacy, that the Clintons are corrupt and Obama is a foreigner. What makes the base implacably petulant is the fact that these illegitimate politicians keep winning elections. And the best explanation for why they win is that the GOP elite is craven, that they were unwilling to challenge Obama on his supposed foreign birth or to jail the Clintons for their corruption.

For these voters, who to judge by the primaries are a plurality of the GOP, Trump is a hero because he showed a boldness the regular party leaders lacked. He made a splash in 2011 as a birther and kept talking about “Crooked Hillary.” All the Trumpian antics that made respectable conservatives like Jeb Bush and Rubio cringe, all the insults and name-calling, feed into his appeal because they showed he was a man who didn’t respect the prissy rules that helped illegitimate politicians win the White House.