The Trump campaign finally found a fall guy for Melania’s plagiarized speech—sort of.

For the past two days, the campaign has insisted that nothing was wrong with the speech. It wasn’t plagiarized, campaign aides insisted. Melania was only using the same cliches everyone else in the political world uses. Trump himself on Wednesday morning said the coverage of the plagiarism scandal could be a net positive for his campaign.

Good news is Melania's speech got more publicity than any in the history of politics especially if you believe that all press is good press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2016

(Fact check: Melania’s speech did not get more publicity than any other speech in the history of politics.)

But on Wednesday afternoon, Meredith McIver, “an in-house staff writer at the Trump Organization,” stepped forward and accepted responsibility.

