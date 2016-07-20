The Trump adviser who said Hillary should be “put in a firing line and shot for treason” may have gone too far.

According to BuzzFeed, Al Baldasaro, who advises Trump about veterans issues, said on the Jeff Kuhner Show:

“I’m a veteran that went to Desert Shield, Desert Storm. I’m also a father who sent a son to war, to Iraq, as a Marine Corps helicopter avionics technician. Hillary Clinton to me is the Jane Fonda of the Vietnam. She is a disgrace for the lies that she told those mothers about their children that got killed over there in Benghazi. She dropped the ball on over 400 emails requesting back up security. Something’s wrong there. ... This whole thing disgusts me, Hillary Clinton should be put in the firing line and shot for treason.”

It’s possible the show just caught Baldasaro on a bad day. He didn’t really mean that Hillary should be mowed down by a firing squad, right? Turns out he did. Today, Baldasaro told WMUR, “As far as I’m concerned, it is treason and the penalty for treason is the firing squad—or maybe it’s the electric chair now.” He also told the Boston Globe that he stood by his statements, “without a doubt.”

But even though he is a member of a party obsessed with sending Clinton to prison, Baldasaro crossed a line. The Secret Service, which doesn’t take too kindly to threats against presidential candidates, is now investigating his comments.