Why Trump’s Convention Is the Worst Show on Earth

If the Republican National Committee were an institution with any sway or self-respect, this never would have happened. Much of what we’ve seen since the convention gaveled to order wouldn’t have happened. Even if it wanted to, though, the GOP couldn’t have prevented the convention from degenerating into a grotesque, haphazard mess. After all, the Republican Party has been gutted, and Donald Trump—who can’t run his own campaign properly—bought it up like a cheap, distressed asset.

In the past 48 hours, the Trump campaign and the GOP have:

Invited a C-list actor who called Hillary Clinton a “cunt” on Twitter to speak on stage.

Invited another C-list actor to speak on stage, only to have him run to the cameras to call President Barack Obama a Muslim.

Invited Ben Carson to speak on stage, where he called Clinton an agent of Lucifer.

Encouraged a party-wide consensus that their presidential election opponent should be in jail.

Blamed Hillary Clinton for the deaths of Americans in Benghazi.

Plagiarized a speech Michelle Obama wrote eight years ago, then lied about it.

Shrugged it off when a Trump adviser and party delegate called for Hillary Clinton to be shot—executed—for treason.

When Democrats convene next week in Philadelphia, it almost goes without saying that their event won’t devolve into kangaroo court proceedings against Trump, and that nobody on stage will call him say, a pantywaist, and that if one of Clinton’s advisers calls for Trump to be killed, that person will no longer be her adviser.

It also goes without saying that they will devote a reasonable amount of time to discussing real problems people face in their lives and how to solve them. But this is the difference between a party that, for all its flaws, is still a functioning institution, and a party that has failed.

Institutional failure doesn’t merely explain why racism and crackpottery have dominated the GOP convention, but why the convention itself has, relatively speaking, been an operational calamity. Organizing a four-day political convention featuring dozens of speeches, big crowds, live television broadcasts, and a high demand for effective pageantry is a huge, complex undertaking. Just nailing down logistics and planning requires a whole staff, one separate from the party and campaign officials who coordinate message and stagecraft—vetting speeches (say, for plagiarism), identifying themes that resonate with the public, and booking speakers who can address those themes coherently.