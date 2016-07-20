Why Trump’s Convention Is the Worst Show on Earth

Christie chose the show trial metaphor not because he thought it was the best conceit for filleting Clinton’s policy record, but to inspire the crowd, primed by 24 hours of bloody-shirt waving, to take up pitchforks. When the crowd first erupted into the “lock her up” chant, Christie nodded and smiled. “Give me a few more minutes,” he said. “We’ll get there.”

Christie is a boffo performer and his schtick “worked” insofar as the crowd was enthralled. But in another, more important sense, it was a shocking spectacle, even if the cable nets couldn’t bring themselves to address the very obvious and troubling subtext. Here was one of the GOP’s best speakers, on a night nominally dedicated to addressing the country’s economic concerns, using his time in the limelight to stoke the revenge fantasies of the angry GOP base.

If the Republican National Committee were an institution with any sway or self-respect, this never would have happened. Much of what we’ve seen since the convention gaveled to order wouldn’t have happened. Even if it wanted to, though, the GOP couldn’t have prevented the convention from degenerating into a grotesque, haphazard mess. After all, the Republican Party has been gutted, and Donald Trump—who can’t run his own campaign properly—bought it up like a cheap, distressed asset.