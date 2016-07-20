Big Brother Is Wooing You

Tuesday was advertised as “Make America Work Again” night in Cleveland. But you heard virtually nothing from any speaker on the economy, except that Barack Obama ruined it, and that Hillary Clinton will make it worse. Not from 492nd-best women’s professional golfer in the world, Natalie Gulbus, who is actually more of a bikini model—though also, she assured us, a Christian and a conservative, who praised the Donald for teaching her “to stand up to gender injustices and to lean in to any professional challenge that comes my way.” Not from the boss of the UFC. (“USC?” my wife asked me? No, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Men who fight in cages.) Not from the parade of senators, nor the chief lobbyist of “the largest and oldest civil rights association in the country.” (That would be the NRA.) Not from the soap star who is also an avocado farmer. (And who, I am certain, never, ever hired an undocumented worker to pick them.) Not even someone named Andy Wist, who owns a Bronx waterproofing company and had the bad fortune to have a pretty good joke written for him, and to tell it so flatly he got no laughs. (“‘Who’s Andy Wist?’ they all ask. ‘He’s Batman.’ ‘No, that’s Adam West. Some of these reporters need to get a life.’”)



No, if any theme united the speeches it was that Hillary Clinton deserved to be in jail—that, as another speaker put it, she would be “the first president in history to take the oath of office after violating it.” That gem came from Michael Mukasey, attorney general in the completely crime-free administration of George W. Bush.