Big Brother Is Wooing You

Tuesday was advertised as “Make America Work Again” night in Cleveland. But you heard virtually nothing from any speaker on the economy, except that Barack Obama ruined it, and that Hillary Clinton will make it worse. Not from 492nd-best women’s professional golfer in the world, Natalie Gulbus, who is actually more of a bikini model—though also, she assured us, a Christian and a conservative, who praised the Donald for teaching her “to stand up to gender injustices and to lean in to any professional challenge that comes my way.” Not from the boss of the UFC. (“USC?” my wife asked me? No, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Men who fight in cages.) Not from the parade of senators, nor the chief lobbyist of “the largest and oldest civil rights association in the country.” (That would be the NRA.) Not from the soap star who is also an avocado farmer. (And who, I am certain, never, ever hired an undocumented worker to pick them.) Not even someone named Andy Wist, who owns a Bronx waterproofing company and had the bad fortune to have a pretty good joke written for him, and to tell it so flatly he got no laughs. (“‘Who’s Andy Wist?’ they all ask. ‘He’s Batman.’ ‘No, that’s Adam West. Some of these reporters need to get a life.’”)



No, if any theme united the speeches it was that Hillary Clinton deserved to be in jail—that, as another speaker put it, she would be “the first president in history to take the oath of office after violating it.” That gem came from Michael Mukasey, attorney general in the completely crime-free administration of George W. Bush.

Even with this sure crowd-pleaser as a theme, however, the delegates were quiet most of the night. All the minor party officials, donors, and favor-seekers who make up the usual cast of party delegates know that their job at these things is to look excited for the camera. With so many newbies on the floor this year, however, combined with the Trump campaign’s incompetence, even this basic task is beyond them. They only really perked up a few times: at Donald Trump Jr.’s very well-turned performance (he gives a good speech: I’d pick him as the most likely figure to preserve Trumpism beyond Trump); at Paul Ryan’s classic stemwinder on the imperative of party unity, which you could have put in a textbook; and at Chris Christie’s speech, which concatenated better than anything so far Trumpism’s contempt for the due process of law.

Christie’s whole thing was Orwellian, with Clinton serving as 1984’s Emmanuel Goldstein, the unseen villainous plotter whose specter serves as the engine of mass hysteria in the regime’s Two Minutes’ Hate rituals. Only, alas, this one lasted 15 minutes, and was not fictional at all.