Who Sells These Crude, Misogynistic Trump T-Shirts? Men Like “D.C. Dave.”

Donald Trump’s rallies are rock concerts for right-wingers, and every concert needs its merch table. The Republican National Convention in Cleveland, just a walk from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is no different—only this stop on Trump’s tour features far more tables, and the wares are even more offensive and crude than usual.

Jared Yates Sexton

The first time I encountered Trump apparel on the campaign trail was on December 8 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the night Trump announced his proposed ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. The long, winding line into the USS Yorktown was bordered by a row of tables of bootlegged “Make America Great Again” hats, “Hillary for Prison” shirts, and every button imaginable, including one in which the White House, presumably after Trump’s election, had been dipped in gold and emblazoned with his name like one of his casinos.



The punitive theme persists on the streets of Cleveland—and inside the convention hall—but now Clinton isn’t simply behind bars or in chains. Many other items are less concerned with her supposed criminality than her gender. I had seen many “Trump That Bitch” shirts before. But this was a new one: Trump riding a motorcycle up the White House driveway as Clinton tumbles off the back of his hog, revealing text on the back of his jacket: “If You Can Read This The Bitch Fell Off.”

You might who could possibly buy, let alone wear, such offensive things. The answer: everybody. The vendor’s tables are swamped, and it’s almost impossible to go anywhere in Cleveland without seeing someone wearing this stuff while others laugh and snap photos.