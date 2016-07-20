Who Sells These Crude, Misogynistic Trump T-Shirts? Men Like “D.C. Dave.”

Donald Trump’s rallies are rock concerts for right-wingers, and every concert needs its merch table. The Republican National Convention in Cleveland, just a walk from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is no different—only this stop on Trump’s tour features far more tables, and the wares are even more offensive and crude than usual.

Jared Yates Sexton

The first time I encountered Trump apparel on the campaign trail was on December 8 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the night Trump announced his proposed ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. The long, winding line into the USS Yorktown was bordered by a row of tables of bootlegged “Make America Great Again” hats, “Hillary for Prison” shirts, and every button imaginable, including one in which the White House, presumably after Trump’s election, had been dipped in gold and emblazoned with his name like one of his casinos.

