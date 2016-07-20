Milo Yiannopoulos does impromptu stand-up on the streets of Cleveland, insists he’s not a “lazy fuck sitting around the keyboard typing horrible, hateful screeds.”

Today at high noon, Ann Coulter and Yiannopoulos, the alt-right bad boy and self-described “Dangerous Faggot,” were scheduled for a double-bill at a Barnes & Noble by Case Western Reserve University. Coulter was running late, the line stretched for the better part of the block, so a microphone and speaker were moved outside for a sidewalk performance for a throng that grew more enthusiastic the longer he ranted. Yiannopoulos, looking remarkably fresh after hosting last night’s “Gays for Trump” bash, promised a crusade to put Twitter, the platform from which he was banned yesterday, out of business. Twitter was guilty of “gerrymandering the free-speech rights of conservatives and libertarians.” Hence, “I am going to make their lives hell.”

“There is nothing Twitter can do to stop me,” he went on, “because unlike liberal journalists I am not some flatulent, lazy fuck sitting around the keyboard typing horrible, hateful screeds.”

The man knows how to win a crowd. “The 20th-century minuteman is riding a pink horse and God bless him!” cries a convert at the end of the routine.