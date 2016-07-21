Ted Cruz’s 2020 campaign announcement backfired big time.

At first, Cruz’s speech sounded like one you could imagine Trump giving, if Trump had a decent speechwriter. It gripped the audience, starting with the tragic story of a 9-year-old girl whose father was killed by a sniper in Dallas. It hit on many of Trump’s core themes (and a few of Cruz’s too): We need to secure the borders. A conservative movement is sweeping the globe. A Hillary Clinton presidency would be a disaster for the country. Crime is sweeping the country. The Democrats are taking away our freedoms and our jobs.

It was a needle-threading speech. Cruz, in all his slimy glory, suggested to the crowd that he was just like Donald Trump, only a little more polished, so that the people who are supporting Trump in 2016 would support him in 2020.

And then he said this: