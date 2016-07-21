Vladmir Putin is having a great Republican National Convention.

First, the Trump campaign worked behind the scenes to block a plank of the Republican platform calling for providing weapons to Ukraine to fight pro-Russian rebels. And then Trump gave an interview to The New York Times in which he suggested that he would not automatically defend NATO allies under attack, leaving Eastern Europe, particularly the Baltic states, open to Russian incursions.

In the interview with the Times, Trump adopted criticisms of the United States frequently voiced by China, Russia, and North Korea. Trump told the Times we have to “fix our own mess” before attending to others. “I don’t think we have a right to lecture,” he said. “Look at what is happening in our country. How are we going to lecture when people are shooting policemen in cold blood?”

Trump has routinely praised dictators throughout his career, from Putin to Saddam Hussein to Muammar Gaddafi, throughout the campaign, and in the Times interview he suggested that the United States was not even in a position to even criticize abuses of human rights. Asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s post-coup crackdown, Trump said, “When the world sees how bad the United States is and we start talking about civil liberties, I don’t think we are a very good messenger.”