At Trump’s Coronation, Alex Jones Is King

One aspect of Trump’s neo-isolationist foreign policy sends Jones’s reasoning away from complexity and toward the most basic thing imaginable: a desire to not die in a nuclear war. In our interview, Jones returned repeatedly to the subject of Hillary Clinton’s itchy button-finger.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want war with the Russians,” Jones said. “Donald Trump wants to be on his big golden yachts and airplanes. He’s not crazy. He wants his hot wife and his golf courses. And that’s great. Me, I’m gonna be hanging out by the pool with my kids, and taking them to plays, and seeing my grandma, and we can all not die together in a nuclear war. I don’t know how anybody could not support Trump, if only because he doesn’t want nuclear war.”

Jones has bet the house that Trump will do more than just walk us back from WWIII with Russia. Jones now lists Trump as among the members of an exclusive truth-telling pantheon, including Matt Drudge, Ron Paul, and himself. His enthusiasm is matched by a rotating bevy of other pro-Trump voices in the Infowars galaxy, notably frequent guest Roger Stone. On air, Jones is usually guarded about his doubts. But he admits the possibility that Trump could turn out to be a bust in the fight against the New World Order tyranny.

“Donald Trump is either George Washington Part II, or he’s The Joker,” said Jones. “I think he’s for real. The danger is Trump can discredit the movement if he doesn’t try to deliver. He doesn’t have to deliver. He has to die trying.”

He went on: “Whether he’s a real-deal populist or not, people are going for him because he says he is. True populism is rising and it’s only going to get bigger. Look at Brexit. Look at Europe. There’s anger at a globalism where big banks make secret rules. It’s going to be a long fight, but once the shadow government of the ultra rich is identified, and people see how they sow up the game and use socialism to control us and keep us poor, then it’s over. The New Royalty falls.”

He’s rolling now. “We should get rid of NATO. Let’s use the money to build stuff. The globalists always promised us this loving world government, but all they’re doing is selling weapons and trying to blow the planet up. They’ve had their time. They’re done. It’s time to have Lord Monckton, Nigel Farage, and Donald Trump set up a democratic system where countries can openly vote on agreements. And then we can build space stations and shit. Behind the scenes, that’s what Donald Trump wants to do.”



I’m trying to imagine how one American and two Brits could set up a new global system when one of Jones’s producers mentions he spotted Nigel Farage, the Brexit-monger, on the street that morning in Cleveland with Daily Caller editor Tucker Carlson. “He must be keeping his trip quiet on purpose, or he’d be doing interviews,” Jones mused. I tell Jones that a cameo by Tucker Carlson’s college-aged son at the Monday rally surprised me, and that I thought Tucker Carlson wouldn’t be caught within a mile of an Infowars event. “Tucker’s come a long way,” said Jones. “He’s been getting more hardcore.”

If more media figures who once shunned Jones start getting “hardcore,” it could be a genuine change of heart, or it could be them trying to catch up with and imitate Jones’s success. At a time when many talk radio hosts are losing audience, Jones is gaining. Infowars.com gets around 40 million unique visitors a month, with a video stream drawing around a quarter of that number. Many come to Infowars after spotting a random video from Jones’s vast archive of search-optimized YouTube clips. Of the more than 800 million views this archive has racked up over the last decade, 300 million have occurred at a quickening pace in the last year-and-a-half. The rise of Trump has been a boon, just as the rise of Jones has boosted Trump. Jones has gone big-time, if not exactly mainstream. And it’s a queasy place for him to be. When asked about the traffic numbers provided by Jones’s staff, he seems embarrassed by the success.

“What I do is not hard,” he said. “Anybody with an education in history could do it. Infowars is exploding because of the climate we’re in.”

Whatever the cause of the mushrooming traffic, Jones’s ongoing expansion toward a self-contained, around-the-clock media universe can only be good news for the Trump campaign. The more baited lines Infowars has floating around the Internet, the more voters it will produce for the Republican nominees. Just ask the hundreds of (mostly) young men who answered Alex Jones’s call to converge on Cleveland.

An unscientific survey conducted near the convention center this week indicated that Jones is producing Trump voters on a conveyer belt. One of them is a 30-something home-repair specialist from Cleveland named Jason Bravo (his real name). He discovered Infowars through a YouTube clip of Jones ambushing David Gergen on a street corner and demanding answers about the creepy summer rites performed every summer by rich old men at Bohemian Grove.

“That video caught my eye,” said Bravo, a former Democrat and the son of a Mexican immigrant who’s now, thanks to Jones, a Trump enthusiast. “I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really calling these guys out, making them nervous.’ At first, I thought Alex was losing his mind. But he shows the documentation. He wasn’t just a talking head. He puts you on track to do your own research. He opened my eyes to a lot of things. He’s the top of the media list.”

Another Ohio vote for Trump delivered by Jones belongs to a bespectacled 27-year old black man from East Cleveland, who would only identify himself as Eric. A machine operator at an airplane-parts factory, he was lured to Infowars the typical way, by a YouTube clip he saw last summer. “I started watching his videos about Hillary, about bringing companies back to the country, about the Second Amendment,” he said. “He’s entertaining. Man, some of those rants!”

More seasoned Jones fans described recent waves of Trump converts among their once-skeptical friends. “So many people watch him now, he’s almost the mainstream,” said Preston Kamler, the young founder of a St. Louis-based vaping company called Founding Fathers Liquid. “People who called me crazy six years ago, now they act like they knew all along. Look at the 28 pages [originally redacted from the 9/11 Commission Report]. Well, Alex was right. Saudi Arabia was involved. At the least, our government stood down to have a pretext for Iraq. Cheney and these companies got no-bid contracts and made billions.”

Kamler credits his quarter-life intellectual awakening to a chance viewing of one of Jones’s oldest Bohemian Grove clips. “I’ve learned almost everything I know through the Infowars feed. When I started watching Alex, he was still in a little black studio wearing headphones. People say he’s just fearmongering to make money, but look at his studios. He’s reinvesting in his business and message and empowering more people. Alex has brought a lot of people to Trump, and Trump has brought a lot of people to Alex. They complement each other well.”