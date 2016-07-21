Donald Trump Wants the World to Burn

Donald Trump is not just a former casino owner, but a gambler, and to win the presidency he’s initiating a bold gambit that puts the future of the world at risk. Given his unfavorability numbers and the division in the Republican Party—as evidenced by the unwillingness of major figures like Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and John Kasich to endorse Trump—the GOP nominee needs a game-changer. He could hope for something beyond his control, like a new Hillary Clinton scandal. But there are also things he can do, chief among them use his status as the nominee to stir up domestic and international chaos, so that Americans turn to him as a strong man who can restore order.

Trump’s chaos strategy is key to understanding his campaign. He’s already done much to provoke chaos on the domestic front. With his taunting of protesters and his racist rhetoric, he has thrown matches into the tinderbox of a divided nation, igniting the violence we’ve seen at his rallies. Though it’s gotten less attention, he’s doing the same internationally: deliberately using provocative language that could stir up diplomatic, or even military, crises.

The best way to understand Trump’s interview Wednesday with The New York Times is to realize that his purpose is to embolden America’s enemies by suggesting the country is so weak that they can challenge it. Trump makes two major contentions in the interview: First, that the U.S. is so riven by internal problems that it has no right to lecture authoritarians like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The second contention is that a President Trump would be willing to abrogate America’s treaty obligations (in both Europe and Asia) if its allies don’t start paying more for their own defenses.

Taken together, these contentions amount to saying that the U.S. is a paper tiger, that it might seem like a global power but it is softer than it looks, that it is prepared to retreat into Fortress America rather than uphold the international order it created in the 1940s during World War II and the early Cold War. Imagine if you are a leader in China, Russia, or North Korea and you heard the nominee of a major party make these claims. Wouldn’t you think that they give you a green light to start pushing America around?