They Hate Putin. They Love Trump. And They Live in Brooklyn.

Nonetheless, such links elude candidate Shahar, who prides herself on being an anti-Putin activist. “It’s a myth that Putin is strong, that he is able to control,” she told me. “All the power he has today is because of the money he stole from Russia [and] the corrupt, criminal group that he represents.” Shahar believes Trump will negotiate with Putin, and that his sympathetic actions toward him are part of a plan to improve U.S.-Russia relations.

Much of Shahar’s goodwill toward Trump comes from her friend, the late Morton Sorkin, a developer who built homes in Brooklyn with Trump’s father. “Donald was always in the office, would do any dirty job happily, and listened to his elders,” she told me. She sees Trump today as a successful businessman with a good moral compass. “He is not racist, not a woman hater. People are falsifying the facts.”

She’s far from alone in her support. In Brighton Beach, a Soviet émigré enclave in South Brooklyn, Trump earned 84 percent of the Republican vote in the 2016 primaries—one of the highest percentages in the city. During summer, the neighborhood feels like a Soviet resort town. Women stroll arm-in-arm along the extensive boardwalk, and in outdoor cafes potbellied men drink beer and kvas, a fermented beverage made from black bread.

“Trump is a tough man, he’s badass,” said Igor Bergin, a 56-year-old Trump supporter from Odessa sitting at a scratched-up wooden table facing the ocean.

“Strong man like Putin,” his friend Vladimir Kurpakov, a 49-year-old ethnic Russian from Kazakhstan, said in English-sprinkled Russian.

Igor Bergin (left) and Vladimir Kurpakov (right) in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Masha Udensiva-Brenner

Bergin, whose beach-themed business card advertises him as a certified Russian-English-Ukrainian translator and income tax specialist, told Kurpakov to stop interrupting. “Trump is nothing like Putin! He’s a businessman! Putin’s a tyrant who’s trying to be Comrade Stalin and failing!”

Kurpakov shook his head. Putin is doing great things for Russia, he said, and Trump will do the same for the U.S. The prospect of a Trump presidency makes Kurpakov a bit uneasy, however, because his wife is an undocumented immigrant. “But I think justice will prevail,” he said. “People who want to pay taxes, why not keep them here?” (Trump has promised to deport all undocumented immigrants.)

Farther along the boardwalk, Irina, a 61-year-old journalist from Siberia who moved to the U.S. four years ago because Putin was “robbing the country,” said she likes Trump’s ideas to stop terrorists from entering the U.S. “We need some very harsh measures.”

Irina first visited the U.S. when Reagan was president. She’s wistful for that time. Most immigrants in Brooklyn were Italian, she said, and the streets were clean and beautiful. “Now there are Chinese immigrants everywhere. Of course, Russian immigrants have their role, but everything is dingy and less civilized. It no longer feels like America.”

On a side street abutting the beach parking lot, Nadia, a 35-year-old Ukrainian émigré, smoked a cigarette while on break from her secretarial job at a podiatrist’s office. She squinted angrily and said, “Obama hasn’t done one good thing for the country and Clinton will make it into an even bigger mess.” She remembers the U.S. she immigrated to in 1994 as a completely different place. Now, she told me, people are shooting each other, shooting the police, and no one respects anyone. “But if you say anything, you’re a racist.” Trump, she believes, “will end all this criminality.”

Nadia dislikes Putin and thinks he and Trump share “a certain cruelty.” With Trump, she said, “It will be like Stalin’s times. But I think we need that in America right now. I think then we’ll at least have some sort of order.”