They Hate Putin. They Love Trump. And They Live in Brooklyn.

In Nothing is True, Everything is Possible, his book about modern Russia, the journalist and former TV producer Peter Pomerantsev describes Putin as “a made-for-TV projection … one minute diplomatically rational and the next frothing with conspiracy theories.” The Kremlin, writes Pomerantsev, “has perfected the fusion of authoritarianism and reality television.” Since he entered the presidential race a year ago, Trump, a real estate mogul, former reality star, and grand perpetuator of the birther conspiracy theory, has been accused of turning U.S. politics into a reality show. Like the Russian president, who relies on unchecked vigilantism to instill fear in his population, Trump has awakened something visceral within his supporters; they have turned violent against protesters and threatened journalists reporting Trump’s more unsavory attributes.

Commentators frequently compare the two men, pointing out their impulsive behavior, manipulation of information, denouncement of political correctness, and disdain for checks and balances. But more than a likeness, they share an affection. Last year, Trump said he “would get along very well with Vladimir Putin” and that “at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Putin, in turn, called Trump “an outstanding and talented personality,” adding, “He is a bright and talented person without any doubt.”

And yet, their connection runs even deeper. Trump’s political strategist, Paul Manafort, is known for representing dictators such as Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s Kremlin-backed president who was ousted in 2014. Trump’s purported Russia advisor, the billionaire Carter Page, is a former adviser to Russia’s national oil company, Gazprom; recently he gave a lecture at Russia’s New Economic School accusing the U.S. of corruption, unfairness toward Russia, and a return to Cold War tendencies.