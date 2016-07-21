Mr. Robot: Rebel Without a Cause

In the second season, which opened last week with a bewildering two-hour premiere, we are nominally post-climax. Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) has pulled off the hack of the world’s financial systems with the help of his ragtag fsociety. But he’s cast himself out from the milieu, struggling still with the Mr. Robot in his head, who looks very much like his departed father (Christian Slater). His sister and co-conspirator Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is out partying, but is clearly somehow dissatisfied herself. The FBI is on fsociety’s trail. The financial system is in chaos, so that even President Obama announces in a press conference that some new kind of financial order will have to be established. Elliot is living at home with his mother, avoiding computers, trying to restructure his own life to make it look normal.

But in spite of himself Elliot is still wondering about Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström), the fired Swedish EvilCorp executive who, in defeat, decided he’d take the blame (and the credit) for the hack that’s changing the world. Elliot isn’t totally sure Wellick is real. He isn’t totally sure reality is real. The most compelling moments of this show have him trying to puzzle that out. In the premiere that aired last week, Wellick’s mask slipsfor just a moment. He calls on the phone. He laughs like a cartoon villain, which hardly settles the question of the surreality of Elliot’s experience.

Sometimes Mr. Robot seems to want to be a traditional superhero narrative. Simply the name “EvilCorp” tells you that this is a comic-book universe, on some level. Indeed, the entire world outside Elliot’s head is populated by types. Darlene, his sister, is the rebellious spunky girl with a heart of gold. Angela Moss (Portia Doubleday), an unrequited sweetheart from Elliot’s childhood, is just another disillusioned Girl Friday—though in these first episodes of the second season she’s had a kind of lobotomy and is suddenly loyal to EvilCorp, the same company that killed her mother. Tyrell Wellick’s main personality trait is his penchant for BDSM, a predilection that the actor playing him sometimes struggles mightily to make credible. His evil wife (Stephanie Corneliussen) fares only slightly better.