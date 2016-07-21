Mr. Robot: Rebel Without a Cause

There are many things to like about Mr. Robot, the most ephemeral and yet memorable of them being the opening credits. The title card appears somewhat suddenly, overlaid on the action, the scene behind it usually carefully chosen for effect. It’s always gorgeous and somehow, perhaps because of the shade of red the creators chose, always menacing. In an interview about the credit sequences Sam Esmail, the show’s creator, once said he was trying for the look of a movie. “The first images of whatever I’m about to watch fill me with awesome anticipation,” he said. They set the tone. This week, in accordance with the bleakness of the storyline, the image was a blank, dingy white.

The construction of an atmosphere seems to be Esmail’s greatest talent. Even when Esmail is not directing, Mr. Robot frames all the shots slightly off kilter, keeps the actors pallid in shadowy New York apartments. The result is a kind of tone poem that rivals some of the higher-prestige shows for having a look and feel so distinctive it could not apply anywhere else. You can tune into the show for a single scene and be utterly certain of which show you are watching. The only thing left for Mr. Robot to grasp, fortunately or unfortunately, is what it is truly about.

In the second season, which opened last week with a bewildering two-hour premiere, we are nominally post-climax. Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) has pulled off the hack of the world’s financial systems with the help of his ragtag fsociety. But he’s cast himself out from the milieu, struggling still with the Mr. Robot in his head, who looks very much like his departed father (Christian Slater). His sister and co-conspirator Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is out partying, but is clearly somehow dissatisfied herself. The FBI is on fsociety’s trail. The financial system is in chaos, so that even President Obama announces in a press conference that some new kind of financial order will have to be established. Elliot is living at home with his mother, avoiding computers, trying to restructure his own life to make it look normal.

But in spite of himself Elliot is still wondering about Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström), the fired Swedish EvilCorp executive who, in defeat, decided he’d take the blame (and the credit) for the hack that’s changing the world. Elliot isn’t totally sure Wellick is real. He isn’t totally sure reality is real. The most compelling moments of this show have him trying to puzzle that out. In the premiere that aired last week, Wellick’s mask slipsfor just a moment. He calls on the phone. He laughs like a cartoon villain, which hardly settles the question of the surreality of Elliot’s experience.