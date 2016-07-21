Another way to think of the bomb Ted Cruz dropped on Donald Trump’s convention.

If we assume (and we do) that Cruz was motivated in part by the thought of running for president again in four years, he basically signaled that he plans to climb the ladder of power again exactly as he did these past few years.

In his speech, Cruz noted that “citizens are furious—rightly furious—at a political establishment that cynically breaks its promises and ignores the will of the people.” When the crowd erupted in anger at him, he paused to relish it, as if to say, “You are unanimous in your hatred for me, and I welcome your hatred.”

