North Carolina’s anti-trans bathroom law just cost it the NBA All-Star Game.

Scoopmaster general Adrian Wojnarowski reports that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has decided to pull the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, where it was scheduled to take place in February, and move it to New Orleans. Silver had previously threatened to move the game, but gave North Carolina time to modify or repeal the discriminatory law. According to Woj, “Time to do so has run out because of the logistics and planning the NBA needs to run its marquee midseason event, league sources said.”

North Carolina has lost a number of musical and sporting events since passing House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use the bathroom corresponding to their birth gender. Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, and others have canceled concerts in the state; in late March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned non-essential state-funded travel to the state.