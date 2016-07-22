A day after his convention speech, Donald Trump is settling the score with Ted Cruz.

Trump announced today that he didn’t want Cruz’s endorsement, which Cruz had withheld in dramatic fashion during his own speech in Cleveland. “If he gives it, I will not accept it,” Trump said. He added, “Ted—stay home, relax, enjoy yourself.” He went on to concern-troll the possible negative consequences of Cruz’s refusal to get on board the Trump Train: “Honestly he may have ruined his political career. I feel so bad. I feel so bad.”

Most hilariously, he revived his insinuation that Ted Cruz’s father had been involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Not that Donald Trump himself was making the accusation, mind you. He was simply repeating what he had read in the paper. “There was a picture on the front page of The National Enquirer, which does have credibility,” he said, papering over the cozy relationship he has with the tabloid’s chief executive.



Republicans must be alarmed that Trump’s first action post-convention was to shiv Cruz, instead of turning toward the general election. But it also goes to show that Trump doesn’t let go of the conspiracy theories he is so adept at spreading. Once a birther, always a birther.