Republican-led voter suppression efforts just had a really bad week.

In a period of three days, restrictive voter ID laws passed by Republican statehouses in Wisconsin, Texas, and Michigan were all overturned in court. While the rulings are unlikely to affect the way those states vote in the presidential election in November—Wisconsin and Michigan are solid blue states, while Texas is deep red—there is a possibility that it could influence state election results. Voter ID laws and similar voter suppression tactics overwhelmingly affect poorer minorities who lean Democratic.

In Wisconsin, up to 300,000 voters would have been potentially barred from voting after restrictions were passed in 2011 forcing state residents to present a state-approved ID to vote. (Governor Scott Walker won the state’s last gubernatorial vote by fewer than 300,000 votes.) In Michigan, a law passed earlier this year eliminated “straight-party voting,” in which voters could cast a vote for a party rather than an individual. That particular form of voting was favored by the state’s black community, something Governor Rick Snyder failed to mention when enacting the legislation.