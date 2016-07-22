Mr. Trump, You’re No Richard Nixon

And to those who say that law and order is the code word for racism, there and here is a reply: Our goal is justice for every American. If we are to have respect for law in America, we must have laws that deserve respect.

But read those words again. Say them aloud! We think of Nixon (when we don’t think “Watergate”) as a boring plodder, and of course often he was. But the ’68 speech was his masterpiece: poetic, shot through with rhythm and imagery and propulsion, layered into a carefully constructed latticework that propelled both reader and listener through its dawning logic artfully, from beginning to middle to end.

And, contra Manafort, there was a hell of a lot of “happy talk” in Nixon’s speech. That was the soul of its success. Nixon was fond of a spiritual ideal he learned in his Quaker youth: “peace in the center.” This speech’s very logic was saturated by it—that a God-spark of grace lay buried underneath America’s currently, temporarily degraded circumstances: the “quiet voice in the tumult and the shouting,” heirs to “world’s oldest revolution, which will never grow old.”

Sure, it was in some respects a rhetorical con: Nixon identified that quiet voice with a certain type of American, the “good people,” the “decent people; they work and they save, and they pay their taxes, and they care.” But his conception of this core—which he later, with a more snarling tinge, tagged the “Silent Majority”—was considerably more gracious than the angry, cornered victims, straining to lash out at their tormenters, that Trump had in mind last night. Nixon stepped back from that brink, granting them a charitable core and calling them to further charity: “They know that this country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless it is a good place for all of us to live in.” Later, he said, “Just to be alive in America, just to be alive at this time, is an experience unparalleled in history. Here is where the action is.”