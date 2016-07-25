Disorder on the Democratic Left

It was bad enough, for many on the left, when Hillary Clinton tapped centrist Virginia Senator Tim Kaine for vice president, rekindling anxieties about the nominee running back to the center. Kaine’s positions on trade, fossil fuels, and labor rights (to name a few) have not, let’s say, endeared him to the left, which sees him as a “Wall Street Democrat” through and through. But Friday’s revelation of a WikiLeaks trove of internal emails from officials at the Democratic National Committee was perhaps even more of a kick in the gut, confirming for many Sanders supporters their long-held suspicion that party leaders were plotting against the insurgent campaign.

By late Sunday morning, DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz had resigned, and a last-ditch effort to prevent nasty displays of party disunity was in full swing. Party leaders across the ideological spectrum, including Sanders, were trying to tamp down tensions. But they are still likely to spread onto the convention floor in some form this week, whether in a fight over the party platform and rules, or—as Sanders dissidents are considering—with a Kaine alternative being nominated from the floor.

“We’re supposed to believe that Clinton has been reaching out, evidently she’s reaching out to stick her thumbs in our eyes,” said Norman Solomon, a California-based author and former congressional candidate who is running the Bernie Delegates Network, which has registered 1,250 Sanders delegates to connect and organize at the convention. He said the Kaine pick was being taken as a bad sign of where Clinton was really headed, demonstrating “the limits of what we can achieve. A lot of young people in our state delegation, they’re going to feel like they’ve hit a wall.”