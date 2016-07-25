How Exhaustion Became a Status Symbol

Today, exhaustion still hints at status, but of a different sort. To say that you’re exhausted is to telegraph that you’re important, in demand, and successful. It’s akin to the humblebrag of ruefully describing yourself as “so busy”—naturally, since exhaustion follows from busyness. In Schaffner’s telling, the associations of exhaustion with prestige have crystallized in the form of burnout. First used in the 1970s to describe exhaustion suffered by workers in the social sector, “burnout” was characterized by increased cynicism and apathy, and a decreased sense of personal accomplishment. Since then, its application has widened to include all worn down, overburdened workers, especially in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, where burnout is a subject of regular media debate. Burnout, caused by workplace conditions rather than by a worker’s mental and physical composition, is depression’s more palatable, more prestigious cousin. As the German journalist Sebastian Beck puts it: “Only losers become depressive. Burnout is a diagnosis for winners, or, more specifically: for former winners.”

When Schaffner reaches the turn of the twentieth century, she introduces the biggest problem in her book: the gulf between theories about exhaustion and actual experiences of exhaustion. This gulf is at its widest in her chapter on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a condition about which medical practitioners and patients often have extremely divergent opinions. Although most doctors and researchers agree that there is a microbiological trigger for the syndrome, they also see patients’ behavioral and psychological responses as perpetuating the condition. At its extreme, this view holds that CFS is a psychological illness with physical symptoms. Most patients, meanwhile—often housebound, even bedbound, unable to do the simplest task without suffering debilitating exhaustion—vehemently reject this model, arguing that CFS is a physical, and only physical, disease.

In writing about CFS, Schaffner returns to an idea she first mentions in her introduction, borrowed from the medical historian Edward Shorter: that patients, absorbing the medical and cultural discourses of their time, unconsciously display the psychosomatic symptoms that doctors will take seriously. Shorter is convinced that CFS is all in the mind, a twentieth-century version of hysteria with subjective symptoms (fatigue, muscle pain) both impossible to disprove and in line with what “doctors under the influence of the central-nervous paradigm [expect] to see”.

Autobiographical accounts of exhaustion and its related illnesses provide the most vivid moments in Schaffner’s book, and highlight the gaps between thinking about and experiencing psychological states. In The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression, the writer Andrew Solomon describes his depression growing on him as a vine growing upon an oak, surrounding the tree until, from a distance, the two are indistinguishable. None of the medical models that Schaffner recounts comes close to conveying the suffocation and helplessness of the exhausted.

How might it really feel to be an exhausted fourteenth-century monk, for example, believing your exhaustion to be sinful?

It’s frustrating, then, that almost all of the personal accounts of exhaustion that Schaffner includes date from the last hundred and fifty years (indeed, more than half the book focuses on this period.) It’s true that, right from the beginning of her book, she discusses literary works that take exhaustion as a key theme, or depict exhausted characters, including The Canterbury Tales and The Divine Comedy. But until she reaches the mid-nineteenth century these works, in Schaffner’s interpretation at least, largely serve to illustrate the theories that she identifies as typical of their time. Too often they are schematic or dogmatic, rather than giving a sense of how it might really feel to be an exhausted fourteenth-century monk, for example, believing your exhaustion to be sinful, or an early nineteenth-century laborer, experiencing rather than pontificating about the changes to sleeping and eating wrought by industrialization.

I don’t know whether or how this laborer would feel his exhaustion differently from the way I feel mine, after a day spent staring at my laptop, shoulders at my ears, writing this article while fielding emails and alternately checking the news and Twitter. If the two of us do have different experiences of exhaustion, it will surely be both because we spend our days in different ways and because we believe different things about our condition. What difference, if any, does it make to the way you feel exhausted if you’ve unconsciously absorbed a cultural discourse that says your exhaustion is caused by a planet, or by weak nerves, or by too much thinking about sex? Schaffner doesn’t speculate. But knowing this would give us a clearer sense of perspective on our individual experiences of exhaustion; it would indicate whether this feeling is a product of our surroundings or something more universal, an unchanging malaise that finds its home in any and every human society.

For all her insistence that exhaustion is not a modern phenomenon, Shaffner’s book gives the misleading sense that, until relatively recently, the condition was far more theorized than lived. When Exhaustion does bring theory and experience together, it becomes engrossing—which makes it all the more regrettable that for so many centuries, our exhausted ancestors remained silent.