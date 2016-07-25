Bernie Sanders’s supporters just booed Bernie Sanders for telling them to vote for Hillary Clinton.

After giving an unequivocal endorsement of Clinton two weeks ago, Sanders has struggled to convince some of his most ardent supporters that the fight is over. Sanders’s team has apparently asked his delegates not to disrupt the convention, but if the convention’s early moments are any indication, they aren’t listening.

On Sunday, some Sanders supporters borrowed the unofficial theme of the RNC—“Lock her up”—while marching in Philadelphia. And on Monday, Sanders delegates from California repeatedly booed when Clinton’s name came up at a breakfast gathering.



Leader of CA Bernie delegates says Bernie staff want them to tamp down protests, but Bernie delegates don't "take marching orders" — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) July 25, 2016

Then, in the early afternoon, Sanders himself got booed for several seconds after telling his supporters, “We have got to elect Hillary Clinton.”