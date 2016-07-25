The “Bernie or Bust” protesters sound a lot like those “Lock Her Up” Republicans.

Outside the Wells Fargo Center, the home of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Bernie Sanders supporters have literally staked their claim on Roosevelt Park: They’ve erected tents.

“Things are never her fault,” said Kristen Kiernan, 30, of Florida. “I’ve lost track of how many times she’s flip-flopped on important issues. It’s time we got an active leader for change.”

She was holding a #NEVERHILLARY sign. “Hillary for Prison” signs were spotted, too. There were chants of “Hell no, DNC. We won’t vote for Hillary.”