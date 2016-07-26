Susan Sarandon is not impressed with the DNC.

Sarandon, a Bernie Sanders supporter who famously said she might consider voting for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, clearly still hasn’t come around. Earlier in the day she slammed the Democratic National Committee for having “tampered” with the primary, but it’s this shot of her during Luis Gutierrez’s address that says it all:
Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.