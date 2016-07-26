The Clintons came through for the Obamas in 2012. Last night Michelle Obama returned the favor.

In the midst of a tough re-election campaign that centered around a struggling economy, President Obama turned to Bill Clinton to give the nominating speech—and Clinton delivered, lending his high approval ratings and his legacy as a competent economic manager to the cause of defeating Mitt Romney. Obama at the time was at a low point, voters were tuning him out, and Clinton made the case for his re-election that Obama was unable to make himself, combining his gift for homespun oratory with a policy wonk’s command of the issues to dismantle Romney’s agenda. The speech lit up the convention hall. “He went long,” E.J. Dionne wrote at the time, “and they wanted him longer.”

The same could be said of Michelle Obama’s speech last night. It was much lighter on the policy, but was about as sophisticated a political speech as we have seen in the Obama era, giving voice to a public figure who has sometimes struggled to show her best side. This was not some obligatory quid pro quo—Michelle Obama at times seemed to channel a better version of Hillary Clinton, absorbing the themes of her campaign, internalizing them, and making them new, almost like a remix of a Clinton stump speech. Clinton’s long public track record fighting on behalf of women and families seemed like a reflection of Obama’s own political life. Even Clinton’s catchphrases—“I’m with her”, “cracks in the glass ceiling”—were woven in, with new life breathed into them. And in the ultimate tribute, Obama extended two of her strongest legacies to Clinton: that of a beloved role model and that of the first African-American first lady. The connection is made in this poignant passage: