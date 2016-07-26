The Democrats Aren’t in Disarray. They’re Practicing Democracy.

So yes, Day One in Philadelphia was unsettled. It was not the antiseptic, polished jewel that allegedly makes the archetypal convention. But Monday in Philadelphia had something mostly absent from these events: human emotion. Bernie supporters actually care about their candidate. (So do Hillary’s—their cheers eventually drowned out any boos.) Anti-TPP Democrats—and that’s most of them—actually care about stopping that policy. Aren’t these displays better than a passionless alternative?

Borrowing from Dumbledore of Harry Potter fame, Sanders supporter and Maine state Senator Diane Russell, who gave one of the best speeches of the day, said, “It takes great courage to stand up to your enemies, it takes even greater courage to stand up to your friends.” All night long, the best speakers—from Hillary supporter Wellington Webb to Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison to Russell—acknowledged the party’s fissures instead of reading rote applause lines, uniting the factions through honesty. And as Russell pointed out, this passion has led to real gains for progressives, in the platform, in the party rules, in the role of the left in the party structure. “It may be hard, and believe me it may be messy, but ladies and gentlemen, this is what democracy looks like!”

More than anything, people responded to liberal ideas spoken by liberal leaders in a liberal party. When Franken invoked Paul Wellstone, he got one of the biggest cheers of the night. When Michelle Obama invoked values of inclusion and opportunity for her young daughters, playing with their dog on the White House lawn in “a house built by slaves,” the audience was transfixed. When Elizabeth Warren explained that special interests rely on distracted and divided Americans, the crowd roared with approval. And when Bernie Sanders reached the podium, the applause lasted for six minutes.

“Election days come and go,” Sanders shouted (as usual). “But the struggle of the people to create a government which represents all of us and not just the 1 percent —a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice—that struggle continues.” The passage recalled Ted Kennedy’s 1980 address (“the work goes on and the dream shall never die”) but without the rancor, as Sanders offered unequivocal support for Hillary Clinton, the winner of the primary and, come today, the nominee of the party.

“It is no secret that Hillary Clinton and I disagree on a number of issues,” Sanders acknowledged. “That’s what this campaign has been about. That’s what democracy is about.” That can be painful, but when parties push away debate, attempt to anesthetize their base voters, weed out principle, our democracy loses its force. Democracy is not something to be afraid of.

Referring to Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama said, “When she didn’t win the nomination eight years ago, she didn’t get angry or disillusioned. Hillary knows that this is so much bigger than her own desires or disappointments.”

The Sanders delegates—so many of them new to politics—are working through that process, in piercing ways that can make the rest of us wince. But who knows? One of them might grow up to become speaker of the House, and will one day tell the press about being a 2016 delegate for Bernie Sanders, who was going to change the world. Disappointment can either breed resentment or determination. On Monday, we began to see the former transform into the latter.