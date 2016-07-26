A worst-case convention scenario for panicky Democrats.

My stated view of the convention hall heckling in Philadelphia yesterday is that it created an easy storyline for reporters invested in spinning a dramatic yarn, or political operatives invested in playing up Democratic divisions, when the more faithful story was pretty boring: well-liked Democrats giving well-delivered speeches to an overwhelmingly receptive audience.

But to follow up on what Alex Shephard wrote earlier in advance of Bill Clinton’s Tuesday night keynote—and frankly to hedge my own bets—I should note that Clinton has a tendency to get knocked off script when he’s confronted by protesters in smaller settings. If Bernie Sanders supporters or Black Lives Matter activists in the delegation heckle Clinton, and he does that thing where he loses his cool, it’ll be a fiasco. And after Monday, something like that happening seems...not altogether implausible.