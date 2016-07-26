Hillary Clinton is now officially the first woman to be a major party’s presidential candidate.

On Tuesday afternoon, the DNC held its roll call vote, a largely symbolic overview of what states thinks makes them unique. But this one was special, in part because there was both a palpable sense of closure—of Clinton finally and officially defeating Sanders—and, more importantly, a palpable sense of history. In 2008, the roll call vote was suspended, but this year nearly every delegation celebrated, in one way or another, the fact that Hillary Clinton would become the first woman to be a major party’s presidential nominee.

There were also a lot of moving moments along the way. Clinton’s long-time friend Betsy Ebeling—they snuck out to crash the 1968 DNC—spoke about Hillary’s mother, who died in 2011. 102-year-old Jerry Emmett of Arizona cast a vote for Clinton for her home state:

And Bernie Sanders’s brother Larry cast a vote for Bernie, spoke about how proud of him their parents would be if they were still living, and made his older brother cry: