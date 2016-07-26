Jimmy Carter dislikes Donald Trump even more than he dislikes Bill Clinton.

Carter addressed the DNC by video on Tuesday. He is 91 years old and only recently made a full recovery from cancer, so his physical absence should not be surprising. He did say that he plans to campaign for Hillary Clinton in the fall. But there may be another reason for his absence: He and Bill Clinton just don’t like one another very much.

In his short address, Carter mentioned that he and the Clintons go way back—he appointed Hillary to the board of the Legal Services Corporation in 1977 and she became chair in 1978. Things were fine between them until 1980, when Bill Clinton lost the governorship of Arkansas and Jimmy Carter lost the presidency. Clinton blamed his loss on Carter letting 19,000 Cuban refugees come to Arkansas. Over the years that followed, Carter seemed threatened by his fellow charming Southerner of humble origins, while Clinton bristled when he was compared to the one-term president.