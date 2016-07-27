In shifting gears on the minimum wage, Trump gave the finger to the Republican Party.

It’s not clear whether this purely verbal support for a policy Trump wouldn’t implement as president effectively answers Sanders’s complaint. The way Trump expressed himself was also curious. “I know it’s not very Republican to say but you have to help people,” the Republican presidential nominee said.

Normally a presidential candidate doesn’t blurt out that his own party doesn’t want to help people, but Trump is a special sort of candidate. He’s only intermittently been a Republican for his adult life and clearly despises the party’s orthodoxy on many issues. During his acceptance speech in Cleveland, he only identified himself as a Republican when noting that he defeated other party members and, more glancingly, when expressing gratitude that his overtures to LGBTQ people won applause. The simple fact is that Trump has shallow roots in the party he now leads, which his abrupt turn on the minimum wage illustrates.