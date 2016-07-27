Watch the Mothers of the Movement say: We’re with her.

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Mothers of the Movement—a group of mothers of black men and women and children who have been killed (many by police)—declared their support for Hillary Clinton. “Not only did she listen to our problems, she invited us to become a part of the solution—and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Lucia McBath, the mother of Jordan Davis. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep telling our children’s stories and we’re urging you to say their names.”

In November, Clinton met with the mothers to listen to them voice their stories, their grief, and their concerns. “Hillary Clinton has the compassion and understanding to support grieving mothers,” said Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. The mothers took the stage in what had already been a tear-filled evening at the convention. After they spoke, there may not have been a dry eye in the house.