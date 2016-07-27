Howard Dean has finally embraced The Scream.

When former Vermont governor and 2004 Democratic presidential candidate unleashed his famous scream after the Iowa caucuses, his legacy, for better or worse, was set in stone. And on Tuesday, after a somewhat ho-hum speech in favor of Clinton, he did his best to give the crowd what it so clearly wanted (which he declined to do on The New Republic’s Primary Concerns podcast with Brian Beutler).

Howard Dean gives us a flashback at #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/ICuuLtN8Ex — Mashable News (@MashableNews) July 27, 2016

The convention went wild—and he was appropriately amped. Others were underwhelmed. Thanks for trying Howard, but it wasn’t even close to your best work.