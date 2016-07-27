Bill Clinton took part of his DNC speech from his memoir.

Clinton’s speech was a chronological—if sometimes rambling—recounting of his relationship with his wife. Because the Clintons’ lives have been so public for the past two and a half decades, many of the stories Clinton told at the DNC have been told before. But one in particular stood out because he told it in almost the exact same way in his memoir My Life.

Clinton opened his speech by discussing his first interactions with his future wife at Yale Law School in 1971. The relevant chunk starts around the one minute mark:

Clinton told this story in nearly the exact same way in his memoir My Life—on pages 238-241, to be precise, as Yoni Appelbaum was the first to discover. In that section, he describes meeting a girl in a Political and Civil Rights class with big glasses and bushy blonde hair and no makeup; he couldn’t stop staring but couldn’t bring himself to speak to her; finally she addressed him which impressed him greatly; he decided he didn’t care about a clerkship, just about the girl; and when he saw her the next time he got so distracted he tried to register for classes twice on the same day! The structure is the same—so is a lot of the language. You can see part of that section here: