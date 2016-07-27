Bill Clinton Has Learned How to Be a Supportive Spouse

The speech was heavily autobiographical, lifting passages almost word for word from his 2004 memoir, My Life. Although the material was recycled, Bill was adept at speaking the words in a way that seemed deceptively natural, as if he was a grandfather spinning a yarn about his youthful antics. Bill’s storytelling skills were in the service of humanizing Hillary, showing her to be a strong, independent woman who initially resisted his courtship and who was earnestly engaged in civil rights issues. Hillary was “the best darn change-maker I have ever known,” the former president said.

Biographers might complain that Bill’s portrait of his wife was as slanted in its own way as the hostile portrait painted by the Republicans. In keeping with the revived progressivism of the Democratic Party, he emphasized Hillary’s work in challenging segregated schools and helping to register Mexican-American farm workers to vote. Lost in the telling was the Hillary who supported welfare reform and mass incarceration in the 1990s and voted for the Iraq war in 2003.

But he effectively contrasted his own stories about his wife with the “cartoon alternative” created by Republicans. “How does this [speech] square with the things that you heard at the Republican convention?” he asked. “How do you square it? You can’t. One is real. The other is made up. You just have to decide which is which, my fellow Americans.” He drew a roar of approval as he later concluded, “Today, you nominated the real one.”