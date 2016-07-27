Bill Clinton Has Redrawn Our Portrait of Hillary

Bill Clinton is fond of telling a story about his commitment, at times halting, to playing the part of political spouse to Hillary Clinton, as she’s made the climb from senator from New York to Secretary of State, and now to the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

“When I left the White House and Hillary went into the Senate in New York, I told her, I said, ‘For 26 years you have made a lot of sacrifices for my public life. So I’ll give you the next 26 years and if I’m still around we will fight about what we are going to do after that,’” Clinton said in an interview with CNN two years ago. “So we are just over a little halfway through the second 26 years and whatever she wants is fine with me.”

He didn’t tell that story in his keynote address at the Democratic convention Tuesday night, but he hinted at it. The unspoken purpose of Clinton’s speech was to make good on his half of the commitment. And the unspoken confession was that for the first 26 years, she did a lot of the heavy lifting behind the scenes on his behalf, the brass tacks of public service, while he politicked and traveled and made “fun” speeches. Illustrating this point required Clinton to run through a nearly 30-minute chronology, year by year, starting in 1971, of their life together—a recitation that drew gentle mockery on social media from reporters (including me) who wondered if he would go on too long.

We were wrong to wonder.