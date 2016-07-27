Bill Clinton Has Redrawn Our Portrait of Hillary

Clinton gave an audience of millions, most of whom don’t have time to read political biographies, a different framework for understanding his wife. His implicit point was that Hillary spent the first 26 years of their 52-year bargain gaining all of the skills required to be a political leader, and experiencing all of the partisan scrutiny of a political principal, but without the platform or hardscrabble upbringing required to shape her identity, the way he did as a boy from Hope, or John Edwards did as the son of a millworker.

Before her 26 years began, Hillary had already been defined as a shrew and a criminal by the same political enemies who now join the conservative grassroots in chanting for her imprisonment. On Tuesday night her husband sought to redefine her, by telling the story of the first 40-some years of that bargain, marked not by ghoulish conspiracy theories like the ones surrounding Benghazi and the death of Vince Foster, but by the behind-the-scenes diligence that powered everything she did. Her parenting while he watched a Police Academy marathon, her successful collaboration with Republicans in Congress (most of whom raved about her when they worked together), her success at “put[ting] climate change at the center of our foreign policy,” and everything in between.

Clinton painted over all the blemishes. But the portrait that emerged was much closer to the mark than the caricature that Republicans drew last week.

Well, not everything. Clinton painted over all the blemishes—on their relationship, on her judgment over the years, of the cynicism she’s developed. But the portrait that emerged, however belatedly, was much closer to the mark than the caricature that Republicans drew last week.

