Michelle Obama said slaves built the White House and conservatives lost their minds.

After Obama made those remarks, Twitter exploded with people doubting the veracity of her claim, which led many outlets to fact-check it. (It’s true.) Rush Limbaugh told the Obamas they need to get over slavery and compared American slavery to a husband cheating on his wife (the lesson was the wife has to get over the slavery, er, cheating). Bill O’Reilly’s response has gotten the most attention, and is typical of much conservative commentary on the matter. “Slaves that worked there were well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government, which stopped hiring slave labor in 1802,” he said. “However, the feds did not forbid subcontractors from using slave labor. So, Michelle Obama is essentially correct in citing slaves as builders of the White House, but there were others working as well.” O’Reilly also noted that free blacks and immigrants also contributed to the project.

Having decided that Michelle’s words were revisionist and politicized history, O’Reilly and Limbaugh dusted off their own revisionist and politicized history in which slavery was essentially a harmless institution, because the only way to stop revisionist and politicized history is to have more of it. The only problem is that, like O’Reilly’s historical thrillers, it’s just not true.