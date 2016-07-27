Donald Trump just called on Vladimir Putin to cyberattack the U.S. and help him win the election.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Trump was asked about alleged Russian involvement in the recent release of thousands of DNC emails, his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin’s circle, and the allegation that Russia hacked the DNC in an attempt to get him elected. At first, Trump dismissed the rumors, saying that it was absurd to suggest that he and Putin were in cahoots. (That, it should be said, is the outer edge of the conspiracy theory—the conventional wisdom at the moment is that Russia is working behind the scenes to get Trump elected because it believes it would benefit geopolitically from a Trump presidency.) And then he said this:

VIDEO: Trump: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing..." https://t.co/NEGclzLXtP — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 27, 2016

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think that you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press—let’s see if that happens, that’ll be nice.”