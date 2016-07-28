What Trump Talks About When He Talks About the Working Class

Harold Meyerson was not wrong when he described 2016 as “The First Post-Middle-Class Election.” This year’s main electoral prize is not the allegiance of the financially secure, but that of the intermittently broke and fearful. Both of this year’s major party conventions were pitched, at least in theory, to the latter community.

But whereas the Republican National Convention was preoccupied with a certain notion of what the working class should be, the Democratic National Convention has made an obvious bid for the affections of actually existing workers. Only in Philadelphia do convention organizers seem to recognize how the working class has changed since the last time it was a central political concern.

That recognition is imprinted on the speaker’s list itself. The DNC program includes a DREAMer; a formerly undocumented member of Congress; a black home-care worker and labor activist; the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Sandra Bland; a disabled worker who lost his job due to his preexisting medical condition; and a Kansas woman who was reportedly fired from her job after demanding equal pay. Not all of these speakers were at the convention to explicitly discuss class and economic issues, but that’s neither here nor there. In a country where the distribution of wealth is sharply divided along racial lines, matters of class are not so easily differentiated from what gets dismissively referred to as “identity politics.”