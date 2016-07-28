What Trump Talks About When He Talks About the Working Class

That recognition is imprinted on the speaker’s list itself. The DNC program includes a DREAMer; a formerly undocumented member of Congress; a black home-care worker and labor activist; the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Sandra Bland; a disabled worker who lost his job due to his preexisting medical condition; and a Kansas woman who was reportedly fired from her job after demanding equal pay. Not all of these speakers were at the convention to explicitly discuss class and economic issues, but that’s neither here nor there. In a country where the distribution of wealth is sharply divided along racial lines, matters of class are not so easily differentiated from what gets dismissively referred to as “identity politics.”

Trump gave special mention to steel workers, coal miners, and factory workers because in the public imagination those three industries continue to be associated with the white working class.

That’s doubly true because the American workforce is getting steadily less white. The Economic Policy Institute, in a report that defines members of the working class as labor force participants who lack a bachelor’s degree, estimated that whites will constitute a minority of the working class by 2032. If racist policing and immigrant justice are not obviously class issues, they are matters of vital concern to large and growing segments of one class in particular.

The Republican National Convention’s list of speakers did not reflect that demographic reality. By one count, more than 80 percent of the RNC’s prime-time speakers were white. “Perhaps most striking,” according to Politico, “only seven of the speakers are black and just three are Latino.” Needless to say, immigration and policing did get mentioned throughout the convention—but not in terms likely to attract black and Latino working class voters. This was Trump’s convention through and through.

Although Trump briefly mentioned the racial wealth gap when he accepted the Republican nomination last week, the meat of his prepared remarks was dedicated to a different kind of racially coded issue: “law and order.” Immigration only came up in terms echoing his now-infamous claim that Mexico is sending “criminals” and “rapists” over the border. Listening to his remarks on policing, one might be forgiven for thinking that America had never heard the names of Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, and countless others. Instead of addressing police violence against black people, Trump described a grim mirror universe in which it is the police who are perpetually under siege.

When he mentioned workers, the terms in which he did so were revealing. Trump’s convention speech included references to “laid-off factory workers” and “the great miners and steel workers of our country”—workers, in other words, from predominantly white industries that make up a diminished share of the American labor force. Manufacturing alone has lost more than seven million jobs since its peak as an employer in 1979. The coal industry is drifting toward a total collapse.