Donald Trump’s Reddit AMA is very low energy.

Reddit should be the perfect place for Trump: It’s swarming with the alt-right trolls who make up his online base.

Trump’s AMA might go down as the biggest in the site’s history, surpassing the one that Barack Obama did shortly before he was re-elected in 2012, by sheer number of comments. But it won’t go down as one of its best, or even one of its most interesting.

One of the reasons Trump’s AMA was so highly anticipated—with either excitement or horror—is his penchant for making news in off-the-cuff, improvisational situations: rallies, speeches, tweets, and, as we saw with his pro-Russian cyber invasion comments this morning, press conferences. In these moments, Trump is often the opposite of what you would normally expect from a normal politician—he’s quick, he’s vulgar, and he seems to relish the opportunity to make a splash.