Four Days in Philadelphia

The world Jordan described in 1976 still resonates 40 years later: “Are we to be one people bound together by common spirit, sharing in a common endeavor; or will we become a divided nation?” After the Democrats watched the Republican convention fracture over its divisive presidential nominee, they started their own with a measure of discord that would take the DNC a full four days to overcome. “There were 1,900 Bernie delegates at their first convention and they didn’t know the rules. Some haven’t played by the rules all along,” Meiselas said. “Many were here to be expressive and pressure the convention on unresolved issues.”

“There was full vocality on the first day into the second day, and after that, vocal disruption gave way to a visual presence,” she added. Sanders supporters scribbled out signs and taped over their mouths. “I heard there was a walkout of delegates after Bernie tried to pull people together with his keynote address. ... I also heard most of them returned as delegates the next day.”

At the RNC, Meiselas was on assignment for the New Republic to photograph the black delegates who supported Trump. It was unclear at the time how many were on the floor, but Fusion would later tally up the numbers: There were 18 black delegates at the RNC and 1,182 at the DNC. “You couldn’t make a photograph without capturing a diversity of people in one frame,” Meiselas said. “It was a dramatic difference.”