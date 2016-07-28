Somehow, Michael Bloomberg’s speech wasn’t bad.

But somehow he was not booed. Even more strangely, the crowd seemed to actually like him.

Bloomberg is not a good speaker, but he gave a good speech that was tailored to this crowd—something that can’t be said for Panetta’s ode to Clinton’s ability to manage America’s endless wars. He foregrounded his “no labels” ideology—stressing that he is not a Democrat or a Republican and that he thinks the two-party system stinks—and gently underscored that he and Clinton had their differences, which seems to have won over the loudest Sanders supporters who were still in the arena. And despite being a part of the exact establishment that Sanders’s campaign clapped back on, he came across as being genuinely independent, someone who came to the convention to speak his mind, rather than push an agenda.

Bloomberg also did a fine job of assaulting Trump’s credibility as a businessman and a billionaire, and that may be enough. “Let’s elect a sane, competent person” is not exactly “Yes, we can” but it certainly rings truer than a lot of the other things that have been said this election.