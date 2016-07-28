Somehow, Michael Bloomberg’s speech wasn’t bad.

Though he was billed as a “uniter” who could appeal to skeptical independents, Bloomberg’s speech was still a risky one. It’s been a fairly rowdy convention so far and the culprits have mostly been members of the party’s economic left wing: people who oppose neoliberalism and free trade agreements like the TPP, and who think that combating income inequality is the most important issue facing the country today. Michael Bloomberg is a billionaire neoliberal technocrat who clearly represents the 1 percent-dominated economy that Sanders’s campaign opposed.

Furthermore, as mayor of New York, he helped make the city the unlivably expensive hell hole it is today. He busted Occupy, pushed stop-and-frisk, and seemed to be genuinely uninterested in the poor or (especially) the homeless. And, for what it’s worth, he is about as charismatic as a subway pole. I was sure he was going to get booed, and I was especially sure he was going to get booed when the crowd nearly shouted Leon Panetta off the stage.

But somehow he was not booed. Even more strangely, the crowd seemed to actually like him.