President Obama just delivered the most convincing argument for why Donald Trump can’t be president.

It’s hard to think of a more perfect opener for Obama’s speech than Sharon Belkofer, the self-described “little old lady” from Ohio, who got up and did something no one did for Donald Trump at last week’s RNC: She testified to Obama’s character based on personal experience.

And then, the video. The video, without ever acknowledging Trump, made the most convincing case we have seen this convention for why Donald Trump cannot become president. It argued that the presidency is the most difficult and serious and crushingly lonely position in the world, and that it takes someone of exceptional moral character to occupy it.

Obama’s speech built on this foundation. It sounded, in some ways, like he was running for a third term. He opened by reminding the country of the job that he was given—specifically resuscitating the economy, which was in the toilet—and how far we’ve come since then. It was a greatest hits of the Obama era: economic recovery, the killing of Osama bin Laden, marriage equality, health care.