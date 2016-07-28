President Obama just delivered the most convincing argument for why Donald Trump can’t be president.

Obama’s speech built on this foundation. It sounded, in some ways, like he was running for a third term. He opened by reminding the country of the job that he was given—specifically resuscitating the economy, which was in the toilet—and how far we’ve come since then. It was a greatest hits of the Obama era: economic recovery, the killing of Osama bin Laden, marriage equality, health care.

Obama walked a line between recounting all that he’s achieved in the last eight years and reminding the country of the work that still has to be done. It was a speech in which the baton was passed. The only way to continue—not just preserve or maintain, but continue—the progressive agenda he set out to accomplish is to elect Hillary Clinton president.

It was no accident that he called back to Bill Clinton’s famous line from his first inaugural address: “There is nothing wrong in America that can’t be fixed with what is right in America.” Obama continually leaned on this refrain, subtly contrasting his optimism in the country’s future with the millenarian fever dreams presented in Cleveland last week.

