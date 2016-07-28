Obama Bets on America to Save Democracy Again

From the moment Hillary Clinton launched her campaign for the presidency, it almost went without saying that President Barack Obama would deliver a soaring address on her behalf at her nominating convention a year and a half later.

What was unclear then, and what remains almost unfathomable today, is how urgent and unusual the subtext of those remarks would have to be. What nobody knew when Clinton stepped down from the State Department is that Obama wouldn’t be striving to unite Democrats with a straightforward appeal to securing his legacy and accomplishments, and fulsome praise for his heir apparent. He did those things, of course. But his purpose Wednesday night in Philadelphia was just as much to make the case for democracy itself so that an authoritarian and fascist like Donald Trump doesn’t become the coda to his presidency.

This was not intended as a pander. Any talented politician can whip their supporters into a frenzy by lying or exaggerating about the opposing party. Republicans, who made “lock her up” the through-line of their convention, and trashed Obama’s America as a degenerating failure, proved as much. To underscore how serious he is about the stakes of this election, Obama was at pains to distinguish Trump from the politicians he expected Clinton’s opponent to be selected from.

Obama had to weigh the esteem of his office and the trust he’s earned over the years against the risk that his remarks would seem manipulative and overblown. He made the right call, and it was as urgent and weighty as any in his presidency.