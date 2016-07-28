Obama Bets on America to Save Democracy Again

This was not intended as a pander. Any talented politician can whip their supporters into a frenzy by lying or exaggerating about the opposing party. Republicans, who made “lock her up” the through-line of their convention, and trashed Obama’s America as a degenerating failure, proved as much. To underscore how serious he is about the stakes of this election, Obama was at pains to distinguish Trump from the politicians he expected Clinton’s opponent to be selected from.

Obama had to weigh the esteem of his office and the trust he’s earned over the years against the risk that his remarks would seem manipulative and overblown. He made the right call, and it was as urgent and weighty as any in his presidency.

Consider the contrast between the address Obama gave tonight and the thematic argument of his own convention four years ago. Back then, Democrats were stung and depressed, and anxiously thinking about the cosmic unfairness of the first black president leaving the White House after only one term. They were worried about what would happen to the Affordable Care Act, and the safety net, and to liberalism more generally, if Mitt Romney won. That’s why Bill Clinton’s iconic 2012 speech on Obama’s behalf was all about the ideological contrast between liberalism and conservatism, Obama and Romney, the ACA and vouchers for Medicare beneficiaries. But there was no rhetorical struggle over how to convince voters, without stoking panic or appearing unhinged, that the Republican nominee was an extinction-level threat to American democracy. Because at the end of the day, Romney wasn’t.