At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump encouraged Russian hackers to cyberattack the U.S. to help him win the election, and was immediately denounced by practically everyone in the political establishment. It turns out inviting a foreign power to cyberattack the country is one thing that can bring both sides of the aisle together.

Trump’s camp realized pretty quickly that he screwed up, and sent out this tweet shortly after the press conference ended:

If Russia or any other country or person has Hillary Clinton's 33,000 illegally deleted emails, perhaps they should share them with the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

This both reiterated Trump’s invitation and tried to mask it behind the veneer of concern trolling—in any case, at the press conference he explicitly called on the emails to be released to the public, not to be provided to the FBI.