Why the Left’s Opposition to Tim Kaine Is Misplaced

Some very astute writers have expressed concern about Kaine’s history on reproductive rights. “The very last thing we need is another person in the White House who further stigmatizes abortion,” writes Jodi Jacobson of Rewire. Clinton’s selection of Kaine, suggests Nora Caplan-Bricker of Slate, “begs the question of whether, on an issue that had seemed so near and dear to Clinton’s heart, we can be sure that we know where—or at least how firmly—she stands.” Responding to NARAL President Ilyse Hogue’s statement that “she chose Tim Kaine because she trusts the guy, and I trust her,” CUNY political theorist Corey Robin argues, “When Republicans say this kind of thing, we call it faith-based politics. Democratic skepticism, it ain’t.”

Kaine did indeed sign some bad anti-abortion legislation and take some bad anti-abortion stands when he was governor of Virginia. He’s a Roman Catholic who has said that he’s personally pro-life. But as Caplan-Bricker and Robin acknowledge, he has also had a flawless pro-choice record since becoming a U.S. senator, earning A grades from both NARAL and Planned Parenthood. Should we be concerned that Kaine will backslide—that the state-level politician is the real Kaine?

This is not actually a difficult question: Kaine’s record as a senator is far more relevant. “[I]t’s hard to know,” says Caplan-Bricker, “whether Kaine’s new look reflects his own changing attitudes, or the changing shape of the Democratic Party.” But since he is the party’s nominee for vice president, the distinction doesn’t actually matter. He is going to represent the party’s strong consensus on the issue, which is reflected in the most strongly pro–reproductive justice plank in the history of national Democratic platforms. To what limited extent the vice president can influence abortion policy, he will follow this party line. What he “really thinks” about abortion isn’t relevant to how he’ll act in office.