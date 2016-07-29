Will the Historic Nature of Hillary’s Candidacy Actually Hurt Her?

In a poignant moment during the Democratic convention on Tuesday, Clinton appeared via satellite after a video montage of all 44 prior U.S. presidents, all male, flashed across the screen. Viewers heard the sound of glass shattering as Clinton appeared. Standing next to a little girl, and addressing any little girls who might have stayed up late to watch her become the first female presidential nominee, Clinton said, “I may become the first woman president, but one of you is next.”

Such tributes to the historic nature of Clinton’s candidacy have appeared frequently throughout her campaign. Yet will this approach help Clinton’s appeal?

My research suggests that this strategy will help Clinton with certain voting blocs, but it may not resonate with others – and may even hurt her with a few.