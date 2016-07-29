Against all odds, Hillary Clinton was able to reinvent herself. How did she do it?

But there is another reason Clinton seems made new, and it lies in the age-old notion that, for whatever reason, she is incapable of revealing her authentic self to voters. Admittedly, it’s a complaint that rests on a dubious premise, for politics is perhaps the only field outside the theater where one can truly say the world is all a stage. (The political genius of Trump, in many ways, is to completely collapse the distinction between a private and public self.) Still, it can’t be denied that Clinton can be cagey, scripted, an outgrowth of her practically pathological relationship with the press. There have been times when an inner chink of light has burst forth—such as when she nearly, but not quite, let a tear fall down her cheek prior to the 2008 New Hampshire primary—and the response from voters has been immediate.

There was something of that light in her eyes last night—when she mentioned her mother, Dorothy Rodham, for example. But it was most evident when she first came out on stage, when she was, for lack of a better word, happy. The ungenerous interpretation would be that only victory can appease a soul that is Machiavellian all the way down. But you could also say that being the first woman presidential nominee suits her; furthermore, that it has changed her, enlarged her, giving some relief to a person whose innermost ambition has never had its outer validation. Perhaps this is Hillary’s true self at last, or at least her true self-conception. If we would scoff at that, it might be because we’ve never seen its like before.