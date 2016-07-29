How Hillary Survived a Gauntlet of Saboteurs and Scoundrels

Other muses rushed to fill in the instructional vacuum left by the great man. Dr. Jill Stein—during her quadrennial glamour run—took to the airwaves to claim that Hillary Clinton would be willing to risk nuclear war with Russia. Susan Sarandon assured delegates that Hillary had stolen the election with massive voter fraud, and that Trump was likely a preferable alternative anyway.

Ms. Sarandon, who was not a delegate herself, was able to sit in the front row of the Florida delegation for the same reason she will be able to escape the consequences of a Trump presidency: She is rich and famous. While many of the Americans she would enlighten will have to actually consider leaving this country to get health care if Trump is elected, Sarandon can always return to the swankier precincts of Europe, where she has lived much of her life.

And yet, whenever the angry left was not on hand—as was the case on the second night, when the Berners walked out of the convention to occupy a media tent, and were not heard from again (only the American left could find a way to disappear after taking over a media center)—it felt as if all the air had gone out of the hall.