The DNC undercut one of Trump’s most important narratives—his star power.

And then he got smoked by the DNC, which put on the star-studded convention that Trump promised. Alicia Keys, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Banks, Katy Perry, Paul Simon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham, and America Ferrara all appeared. More people watched the DNC, which has led Trump to quickly distance himself from his own convention. When asked by The New York Times why his convention was so disorganized and lacked any star power, Trump said, “I didn’t produce our show—I just showed up for the final speech on Thursday.” He told the Hollywood Reporter, “I think we had, if you include my children and the great success that they had, I would say we had tremendous star power. But I wasn’t looking for star power, I was looking for policy.” Which is hilarious.



The biggest difference between the two conventions, however, wasn’t the star power, but the organization. The RNC had ostensible themes, but it rarely stuck to them, instead hitting the same note—Hillary Clinton should be jailed—again and again. The DNC, meanwhile, spent time building narratives about what the office of the presidency means, the state of the country today, and who Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are. The RNC was a high school talent show; the DNC was the Oscars.

The question, though, is how much that star power—and the Reagan-esque Morning in America narrative—will matter to voters. Convention bounces don’t mean much, but Trump put on an objectively whacky and low-rent convention and he got a huge one. We’ll find out next week if and how Hillary benefits from her convention.