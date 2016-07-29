Donald Trump and his new nemesis, “Little Guy” Michael Bloomberg, used to get along pretty well.

After Trump’s fellow billionaire stomped on his business credentials at the DNC, they are no longer friends. At a rally in Iowa yesterday, he said he really wanted to hit someone who sounded a lot like the former New York mayor. “I was gonna hit one guy in particular, a very little guy,” Trump said at his rally. “I was gonna hit this guy so hard, his head would spin, he wouldn’t know what the hell happened.” As usual, he also took his complaints to Twitter.

"Little" Michael Bloomberg, who never had the guts to run for president, knows nothing about me. His last term as Mayor was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

However, Trump didn’t always hate Bloomberg. The New York Times reports that they had limited yet cordial relations and even played golf together at a charity event at one of Trump’s golf courses during Bloomberg’s second term. Their daughters are also reportedly friends. And Trump supported Bloomberg’s administration, tweeting out years ago: